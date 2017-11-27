Family: Dogs poisoned in Phoenix neighborhood

Dyer posted fliers in his neighborhood to try and get answers. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The toxicology report for Sparky said he had anti-freeze in his system. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Carly's toxicology report came back with high levels of ibuprofen. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

11-month-old Carly and 8-month-old Sparky died within a few days of each other. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"No signs of anything 'til that day," said Mike Dyer.

About a month ago, Dyer's two corkies, 11-month-old Carly and 8-month-old Sparky, died within a few days of each other. Carly was the first to show signs that something was wrong.

“She was really lethargic and started getting sick," said Dyer.

They rushed her to the vet.

"There was kidney failure, going into kidney failure," said Dyer.

The family had to make the heartbreaking decision to put Carly down. About a week later, they found themselves in the same situation, only this time it was Sparky.

"Same thing, really lethargic and everything like that," said Dyer.

This time at the vet's office, "he was bleeding internally," said Dyer.

The vet told Dyer there was nothing they could do so the family put Sparky down.

"It was tough because they've been with us. They are our children," said Dyer.

The vet ran a toxicology on both dogs. Carly's came back with high levels of ibuprofen and Sparky's with anti-freeze. Dyer was stunned and could not believe his dogs possibly been poisoned. So he posted fliers in his neighborhood to try and get answers. What neighbors told him had him in disbelief.

"About 18 months ago in the same neighborhood the same thing happened to five dogs in the same neighborhood," said Dyer.

For this dog-friendly community, the news of the possible poisonings has them concerned.

"I think we'd always be cautious about what she is sniffing and eating," said Justin Clowes.

"It’s disturbing and sad on a multitude of levels," said Maren Mascelli.

Dyer has this warning for other pet owners.

"Walk your fence line, make sure stuff hasn't been thrown over the fence when you’re walking down the street. Watch what the dogs are getting into," said Dyer.

The family did not file a police report. Dyer said they were grieving and just didn’t think to do it.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.