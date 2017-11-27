Navajo Nation president reacts to Trump's 'Pocahontas' comment

The head of the Navajo Nation said his people are still facing prejudices after President Donald Trump referenced his nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, "Pocahontas," during an event honoring Navajo code talkers.

“In this day and age, all tribal nations still battle insensitive references to our people. The prejudice that Native American people face is an unfortunate historical legacy,” Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said.

Begaye was in the Oval Office when Trump made the comment.

Trump hosted the Native American code talkers, who used their native language to help protect communications during World War I and II.

“It was our code talkers that ensured the freedom of the United States and that’s what is important to remember here,” Begaye said.

Trump acknowledged their history before using the comment.

"I just want to thank you because you are very, very special people. You were here long before any of us were here," Trump said. "Although, we have a representative in Congress who has been here a long time ... longer than you -- they call her Pocahontas!"

Begaye said he didn't want to talk about the comment.

Some have said "Pocahontas" is a racial slur, something the White House denies.

