Food bank's truck stolen in El Mirage

The truck was able to haul around 4,000 pounds of food a day. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A desperately-needed truck was stolen on Thanksgiving Day from the Valley View Community Food Bank in El Mirage.

The food bank helps serve thousands of families every year, nearly 400 a day. The pickup truck that was stolen is a 2003 Chevy Silverado and the food bank uses it to travel around the Valley to bring meals to families in need or elderly.

Jesse Ramirez opened the food bank about 10 years ago.

"I knew what I was put on Earth to do and that's to help people out," Ramirez said.

The truck was able to haul around 4,000 pounds of food a day. Ramirez says that it had to have been stolen either in the afternoon on Thanksgiving or that night.

Luckily, one of the volunteers brought in a truck for the food bank to use while they figure out what to do next.

El Mirage Police are investigating.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.