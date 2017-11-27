Shooting in southwest Phoenix leaves man in extremely critical condition

Firefighters said the victim was taken to the hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The shooting happened in the area of 101st Avenue and Broadway Road. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in southwest Phoenix on Monday, firefighters said. He was in extremely critical condition.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the area of 101st Avenue and Broadway Road.

Firefighters said he didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing while being transported to a west Valley hospital.

Police haven't released what led up to the shooting.

