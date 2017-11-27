Phoenix PD: Man shot, killed by suspect after ongoing dispute

The victim later died in the hospital. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A suspect who shot and killed a man in Tolleson on Monday evening was involved in a shooting on Interstate 10 on Monday morning, according to authorities.

On Monday, officers found 45-year-old Steven Arvallo on the sidewalk near 99th Avenue and Broadway Road with multiple gunshot wounds.

He later died in the hospital.

Detectives learned that the victim was involved in an ongoing dispute with 36-year-old Sladjan Petkovic and an argument led up to the shooting.

After the Petkovic shot Arvallo, he opened fire into his residence, police said.

A woman and juvenile male inside the home were not injured.

Petkovic attempted to force his way into the residence but could not open the door.

He then shot the Arvallo several more times before fleeing in a gray Jeep Cherokee.

The next day, Petkovic opened fire at a truck driver and got into a gun fight with Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers. He was injured and transported to a hospital by a medical helicopter.

