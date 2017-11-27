Phoenix PD: Man shot, killed by suspect after ongoing dispute

Phoenix PD: Man shot, killed by suspect after ongoing disputePosted: Updated:
Family: Dogs poisoned in Phoenix neighborhood
About a month ago, Dyer's two corkies, 11-month-old Carly and 8-month-old Sparky, died within a few days of each other.
DPS: Suspect in hospital after exchanging gunfire with troopers on I-10
A suspect is in the hospital after exchanging gunfire with authorities on Interstate 10 west of Tonopah, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Phoenix area couple in land dispute with real estate company
A Valley couple says the land they thought they bought, and the land they actually purchased, were completely different parcels.
Navajo Nation president reacts to Trump's 'Pocahontas' comment
The head of the Navajo Nation said his people are still facing prejudices after President Donald Trump referenced his nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren during an event honoring Navajo code talkers.
PD: 2 people killed following shooting outside Phoenix Speedy Cash
The Phoenix Police Department is looking for a suspect after two people died following a shooting late Monday night.
PD: Driver arrested after hitting 3 children, mother in Phoenix
A child is clinging to life after she, her sisters and mother, were hit by a pickup truck as they were crossing a busy Phoenix street Monday morning.
Winter Wonderfest apologizes to numerous unhappy guests
A big event claiming to be a "magical North Pole Experience" is leaving many people disappointed.
Free dental care in Phoenix on Dec. 8 & 9
Hundreds of volunteers plan to give back to the community and make thousands of smiles a little brighter.
2 accused of selling drugs out of their Apache Junction home
Pinal County authorities say a man and woman have been arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of their Apache Junction home.
Many clients claim they were sexually assaulted at Massage Envy
Some of the other allegations are even more disturbing, with women claiming they were either groped, fondled or sexually molested.
Police stop car with massive Christmas tree on top
Police in a Massachusetts town are showing residents how not to transport their holiday trees.
VIDEO: WB I-10 closed for police situation west of Tonopah
Westbound I-10 is closed for a police situation west of Tonopah.
VIDEO: Phoenix family claims their dogs were poisoned
A Phoenix family said two of their dogs died in just a few days and they believe the pets were poisoned. (Monday, November 27, 2017)
VIDEO: Child critical after family hit by pickup
Phoenix police say a 7-year-old girl is clinging to life after she, along with her two sisters and their mother, were hit by a pickup truck at 19th Ave. and Campbell Monday.
VIDEO: DPS: police situation ends west of Tonopah
DPS officials release new information on the police situation that occured early Tuesday west of Tonopah
VIDEO: Navajo Nation president reacts to Trump's 'Pocahontas' crack
It appeared Trump slammed Sen. Elizabeth Warren during an event honoring Navajo code talkers, using her nickname "Pocahontas" and now the Navajo Nation president has responded to what happened. (Monday, November 27, 2017)
VIDEO: 2 arrested for drug bust in Apache Junction
A man and woman were arrested for a drug bust in Apache Junction.
