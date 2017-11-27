ASU’s Valencia driven to be the best

Zahid dazzled in his first year in Tempe, earning the Pac-12 Wrestler/Freshman of the Year. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona State University wrestler Zahid Valencia started wrestling when he was 2.

His wrestling days started at a club called Terminators in California, where he practiced all his moves.

Zahid's biggest fan is his father, a passionate wrestling fan who worked endlessly to get Zahid and his brother Anthony better. Zahid's father's passion became his passion. Loving the sport, Zahid won three state individual titles at St. John Bosco High School in California.

Both ranked No. 1 in their weight classes, Zahid and Anthony could have gone to traditional wrestling collegiate powerhouses.

They picked ASU after meeting with ASU Coach Zeke Jones because they believe in him and wanted to help build the ASU wrestling program into a national power. Zahid dazzled in his first year in Tempe, earning the Pac-12 Wrestler/Freshman of the Year. It was the first time in Pac-12 history a wrestler won both awards.

Zahid was undefeated before losing to Penn State's Mark Hall in the NCAA Semifinals 4-3. It was a stinging loss that bothered and motivated him. In this year's rematch at the National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic in Princeton, New Jersey, Zahid defeated Hall 3-2.

"I wanted to get the win bad because of last year," Zahid said. "I was out there knowing I was prepared, that I did all the right things, so I was just making sure that I stayed focused on my technique and wrestled my match."

That win has propelled Zahid to make another run at the NCAA championship. Then, he'll turn his attention to the World Championships and Olympic Gold.

So quick, so agile, so determined, his future is limitless and the scary thought, he is only a sophomore.

