Cottonwood viewers: 3TV and CBS 5 go off air for equipment upgrades

Listen up, Cottonwood viewers!

3TV (KTVK ) and CBS 5 (KPHO) will be off the air from Wednesday, Dec. 13 to Friday, Dec. 15, as our engineers perform some equipment upgrades.

This outage affects people who watch 3TV and CBS 5 over the air, as well as some of those who have services through local cable companies. People who watch us via satellite will not be affected.

This planned outage is expected to last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Once the work is complete and 3TV and CBS 5 are back on the air, you will need to rescan your TV.

If you don’t see us in your channel line-up right away, please try again later in the evening.

