Cottonwood viewers: 3TV and CBS 5 go off air for equipment upgrades

Cottonwood viewers: 3TV and CBS 5 go off air for equipment upgradesUpdated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Man accused of spiking pregnant girlfriend’s drink with abortion pills
Man accused of spiking pregnant girlfriend’s drink with abortion pills
A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.More >
A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.More >
GUILTY: Man accused of stuffing fiancee's molester in barrel
GUILTY: Man accused of stuffing fiancee's molester in barrel
The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.More >
The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.More >
Thousands of Arizonans to receive Theranos refund checks
Thousands of Arizonans to receive Theranos refund checks
Thousands of Arizonans who purchased a Theranos blood test will be receiving a refund check thanks to a recent settlement by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.More >
Thousands of Arizonans who purchased a Theranos blood test will be receiving a refund check thanks to a recent settlement by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.More >
Former Tempe teacher avoids jail for sexual misconduct with student
Former Tempe teacher avoids jail for sexual misconduct with student
A former middle school teacher in Tempe was sentenced to lifetime probation on Thursday for sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student.More >
A former middle school teacher in Tempe was sentenced to lifetime probation on Thursday for sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student.More >
Glendale Costco worker surprises shoppers
Glendale Costco worker surprises shoppers
Costco is a great place to shop, especially when you buy some of your favorite items in bulk but it can be a bit crowded and a little stressful. Sometimes it can be a really fun experience.More >
Costco is a great place to shop, especially when you buy some of your favorite items in bulk but it can be a bit crowded and a little stressful. Sometimes it can be a really fun experience.More >
Jury rules for Arpaio in lawsuit by Flake's son, ex-wife
Jury rules for Arpaio in lawsuit by Flake's son, ex-wife
An Arizona jury has refused to award damages against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a civil trial for bringing a since-dismissed criminal case against one of Sen. Jeff Flake's sons in the heat-exhaustion deaths of 21 dogs.More >
An Arizona jury has refused to award damages against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a civil trial for bringing a since-dismissed criminal case against one of Sen. Jeff Flake's sons in the heat-exhaustion deaths of 21 dogs.More >
College student arrested; tried to trade chicken Alfredo, Sprite for sex
College student arrested; tried to trade chicken Alfredo, Sprite for sex
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >
Scottsdale PD: Coronado HS alum fakes cancer to get donations
Scottsdale PD: Coronado HS alum fakes cancer to get donations
A Coronado High School alum is accused of faking cancer to receive thousands of dollars in donations from fellow alumni.More >
A Coronado High School alum is accused of faking cancer to receive thousands of dollars in donations from fellow alumni.More >
PD: Man dead after Phoenix shooting
PD: Man dead after Phoenix shooting
A man was shot to death in Phoenix early Friday morning, according to police.More >
A man was shot to death in Phoenix early Friday morning, according to police.More >
PD: Suspect admits setting fire to Mesa's giant Christmas tree
PD: Suspect admits setting fire to Mesa's giant Christmas tree
A suspected arsonist is in custody after police say he admitted setting fire to Mesa's Merry Main Street Christmas tree.More >
A suspected arsonist is in custody after police say he admitted setting fire to Mesa's Merry Main Street Christmas tree.More >
Mom arrested after son has 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
Mom arrested after son has 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
GUILTY: Man accused of stuffing fiancee's molester in barrel
GUILTY: Man accused of stuffing fiancee's molester in barrel
VIDEO: Seattle man at Glendale Costco can guess grocery bill
VIDEO: Seattle man at Glendale Costco can guess grocery bill
A Seattle man that just moved to the Valley has a talent for guessing the grocery bill for Costco customers. (Thursday, December 14, 2017)More >
Surprise Squad: Our biggest surprise ever!
Surprise Squad: Our biggest surprise ever!He was told a valley family wanted to adopt his family for Christmas. But a Payson veteran had no idea that the family adopting him was Arizona’s Family! If you would like to help out veterans go to AZHeroesToHometowns.org.More >
Doctor accused of spiking drink with abortion pill
Doctor accused of spiking drink with abortion pill
(Source: WROC via CNN)More >
Forklift foil
Forklift foil
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
WARNING: Graphic raw video shows deadly Mesa police shooting
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man. [CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY]More >
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man. [CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL STORY]More >