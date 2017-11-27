Saguaro National Park is calling all birdwatchers, birders and avian enthusiasts

The Saguaro National Park is looking for birders of all ages to volunteer for its 24th Annual Christmas Bird Count.

The purpose of the bird count is to help spot, identify and record birds seen within the park. Saguaro National Park, which is outside Tucson, is asking for bird watchers and birders alike to help participate in locating and recording birds seen within the park.

Birders and birdwatchers are two distinct kinds of avian enthusiasts. Regarding the difference of the terms, birdwatchers look at birds, and birders actively look or listen for them.

Annual Christmas bird counts have been taking place around the country for 117 years. According to the National Audubon Society, ornithologist Frank M. Chapman proposed a “new holiday tradition” to count the birds around the holidays rather than hunt them. That Christmas in 1900, Chapman and 27 other birders began a data collection service to study bird populations across the country.

The data collected from the bird counts allows researchers, biologists, and wildlife agencies to study avian populations across North America.

The Saguaro National Park Christmas Bird Count will have volunteers working in small groups, and can choose from a variety of routes including driving to certain observation points, short walks on flat trails, or a demanding hike to the top of Wasson Peak.

The event is within the park on Saturday, Dec. 16, near the Tucson Mountain District. The search for native birds starts at 8 a.m. and ends at noon. The event is free with paid admission into the park.

To participate in the Saguaro National Park Christmas Bird Count, contact Adam Springer at 520-733-5171 or email adam_springer@nsp.gov.

To find a Christmas Bird Count close to you, visit Audubon.maps.com. For other naturalist programs offered at Saguaro National Park, visit nps.gov/sagu.

