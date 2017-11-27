Speak of the Devils Podcast: Todd Graham Fired and What's Next

Congrats, you won the Territorial Cup. By the way, you're fired.

It's been an eventful few days for ASU football, so there's much to discuss on the new Speak of the Devils.

After a look at the news (4:19), we open with a frank examination of the Todd Graham era, from what was accomplished to what was left wanting (8:49). Then we dive into the reasoning and expectations laid down by ASU AD Ray Anderson, and how that will shape the future of the program.

Next up, we welcome in Hod Rabino from DevilsDigest.com for his insider analysis of the firing, and what ASU fans should expect during the hiring process (1:39:55).

Then it's former ASU offensive lineman Kyle Murphy returns to provide his thoughts on the move and what his beloved Devils need in a head coach (2:15:21)

We then wrap up with a look at the win over Arizona (remember that?), and what it means to have the Territorial Cup back in Tempe (2:35:56).

