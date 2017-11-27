Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hope to start a family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hope to start a familyPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Family: Dogs poisoned in Phoenix neighborhood
Family: Dogs poisoned in Phoenix neighborhood
About a month ago, Dyer's two corkies, 11-month-old Carly and 8-month-old Sparky, died within a few days of each other.More >
About a month ago, Dyer's two corkies, 11-month-old Carly and 8-month-old Sparky, died within a few days of each other.More >
Winter Wonderfest apologizes to numerous unhappy guests
Winter Wonderfest apologizes to numerous unhappy guests
A big event claiming to be a “magical North Pole Experience” is leaving many people disappointed.More >
A big event claiming to be a “magical North Pole Experience” is leaving many people disappointed.More >
PD: Driver arrested after hitting 3 children, mother in Phoenix
PD: Driver arrested after hitting 3 children, mother in Phoenix
A child is clinging to life after she, her sisters and mother, were hit by a pickup truck as they were crossing a busy Phoenix street Monday morning.More >
A child is clinging to life after she, her sisters and mother, were hit by a pickup truck as they were crossing a busy Phoenix street Monday morning.More >
Report: 180 women claim they were sexually assaulted at popular message spa locations
Report: 180 women claim they were sexually assaulted at popular message spa locations
Some of the other allegations are even more disturbing, with women claiming they were either groped, fondled or sexually molested.More >
Some of the other allegations are even more disturbing, with women claiming they were either groped, fondled or sexually molested.More >
PD: Suspect arrested following deadly shooting in west Phoenix
PD: Suspect arrested following deadly shooting in west Phoenix
A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in west Phoenix on Saturday has died, police said.More >
A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in west Phoenix on Saturday has died, police said.More >
Navajo Nation president reacts to Trump's 'Pocahontas' comment
Navajo Nation president reacts to Trump's 'Pocahontas' comment
The head of the Navajo Nation said his people are still facing prejudices after President Donald Trump referenced his nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren during an event honoring Navajo code talkers.More >
The head of the Navajo Nation said his people are still facing prejudices after President Donald Trump referenced his nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren during an event honoring Navajo code talkers.More >
Uber driver turned 'getaway driver' in Mesa
Uber driver turned 'getaway driver' in Mesa
"As an Uber driver, you don't know who is getting in your car," Tony Bafaloukos said.More >
"As an Uber driver, you don't know who is getting in your car," Tony Bafaloukos said.More >
PD: Man dies in crash after fleeing police in Phoenix
PD: Man dies in crash after fleeing police in Phoenix
A man is dead after crashing his truck into a wall and pole while fleeing from officers in Phoenix, police said.More >
A man is dead after crashing his truck into a wall and pole while fleeing from officers in Phoenix, police said.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix area couple in land dispute with real estate company
Phoenix area couple in land dispute with real estate company
A Valley couple says the land they thought they bought, and the land they actually purchased, were completely different parcels.More >
A Valley couple says the land they thought they bought, and the land they actually purchased, were completely different parcels.More >
Experts warn of dangerous virus plaguing children during flu season
Experts warn of dangerous virus plaguing children during flu season
There is no vaccine to prevent RSV infection yet, but scientists are working to develop one.More >
There is no vaccine to prevent RSV infection yet, but scientists are working to develop one.More >
North Ridgeville teen with autism facing felony charges after Thanksgiving meltdown
North Ridgeville teen with autism facing felony charges after Thanksgiving meltdown
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Complaints rising about Winter Wonderfest
VIDEO: Complaints rising about Winter Wonderfest
Customers say the Winter Wonderfest in Chandler was not as advertised. (November 24, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Phoenix family claims their dogs were poisoned
VIDEO: Phoenix family claims their dogs were poisoned
A Phoenix family said two of their dogs died in just a few days and they believe the pets were poisoned. (Monday, November 27, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: Murder suspect makes first court appearance
RAW VIDEO: Murder suspect makes first court appearance
A man who is accused of shooting and killing another man at a west Phoenix park faced a judge for the first time. (Monday, November 27, 2017)More >
A man who is accused of shooting and killing another man at a west Phoenix park faced a judge for the first time. (Monday, November 27, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Child critical after family hit by pickup
VIDEO: Child critical after family hit by pickup
Phoenix police say a 7-year-old girl is clinging to life after she, along with her two sisters and their mother, were hit by a pickup truck at 19th Ave. and Campbell Monday.More >
Phoenix police say a 7-year-old girl is clinging to life after she, along with her two sisters and their mother, were hit by a pickup truck at 19th Ave. and Campbell Monday.More >
VIDEO: Police searching for suspect in shooting southwest Phoenix
VIDEO: Police searching for suspect in shooting southwest Phoenix
A man is fighting for his life after police said somebody shot him in a southwest Phoenix neighborhood. (Monday, November 27, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Man dies after shooting in west Phoenix
VIDEO: Man dies after shooting in west Phoenix
A man died after he was rushed to a hospital with several gunshot wounds in west Phoenix. (November 26, 2017)More >