Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hope to start a family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave their first joint interview on Monday since announcing their engagement. (Source: CNN)

LONDON (AP) - Prince Harry says he and Meghan Markle hope to start a family in the future.

Harry said "one step at a time" when asked about plans for having children.

He has said in the past that he wants to have a family.

Harry's older brother Prince William already has two children and his wife Kate is pregnant with their third.

Meghan Markle says she was completely unprepared for the level of media interest in her and Prince Harry, and found focus on her mixed-race heritage "disheartening."

In the couple's first joint interview, Markle said that "as naive as it sounds" she had no idea how intense interest would be in her relationship with the prince. She says the couple faced "a lot of mistruths" and she quickly decided not to read any press reports about them.

She said "of course it's disheartening" that there was focus on her background as the daughter of a black mother and a white father.

Harry said it's "not easy for anybody" to join the royal family but he and his fiancee plan to tackle the future as a team.

The prince and Markle plan to marry in the spring.

