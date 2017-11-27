Officers seized $595,000 in hard drugs at the border

Some of the meth that was confiscated at the border. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Nearly 40 pounds of drugs were found in a pick-up truck's spare tire, officers said. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales arrested two people for smuggling heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine, officers said. The arrests were two separate instances that combined was worth $595,000.

The first incident took place when a 44-year-old man in a Dodge pickup was referred for a secondary inspection. During the inspection, a CBP narcotics-detection canine detected nearly 40 pounds of meth, worth nearly $115,000, in the truck's spare tire, investigators said.

A second incident occurred shortly after the first. Officers said they referred a 36-year-old man in a Ford SUV for further inspection. The narcotics-detection canine found cocaine and heroin, worth about $480,000, in the SUV's spare tire compartment.

Officers said they arrested both drivers for narcotics smuggling and seized the drugs and vehicles.

