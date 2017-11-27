SLIDESHOW: Therapy dog Barney Bidwill on the job

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Barney Bidwill and his human mom Nicole have been part of the pet therapy program at Phoenix Children's Hospital for nearly six years, and they love their visits as much as the kids do.

APP USERS: Click here for slideshow

READ: Barney's story

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.