COPY-Healthy Tips for People in a Hurry

By Jordan Dafnis- Dancer, Broadcasting Major and Health Enthusiast

6 Healthy Tips for the People in a Hurry:

Balancing a super busy lifestyle and trying to reach your fitness goals is no easy task, but with these tips, some determination and perseverance, I know you can make it happen. Whether you are trying to lose weight or just want to be healthier in general these 6 tips will help you get on the right track.

Tip #1- Failure to plan is planning to fail.

When you are working towards a fitness goal it is essential to plan. Prepping your food in advance and putting together a schedule of when you will eat and workout will increase your chances of success. Planning allows you to pack the healthy foods you know you should eat and mentally prepare to say no to junk food and say yes to healthy food and working out. I know for some people the hardest part is getting to the gym, planning out your workout in advanced will help you get it done.

*If you don’t have time to meal prep Natures Purpose is a great and affordable food delivery service. You can find them at www.npdelivered.com

Tip #2 – When you’re feeling “Hangry” grab protein first

We have all had those moments when we are so hungry we feel like we could eat everything but the kitchen sink. I always keep lean proteins around for those Beyoncé diva moments.Having healthy foods available at all time will keep you from grabbing high- calorie junk food first and proteins really fill you up. Some of my favorite lean proteins include:

Chicken breast

Ground Turkey

Egg Whites

Low or Non- Fat Cottage Cheese

Non-Fat Greek Yogurt

Tip #3- Eat Your Veggies

The great thing is veggies are trending and eating healthy is cool. This means there are a ton of options available for those who are trying to live a healthy lifestyle. Filing your plate with veggies will allow you to fill up on fewer calories.

Traders Joes has a ton of different veggie options that don't actually taste like veggies, look for Cauliflower rice, cauliflower mashed potatoes, cauliflower pizza crust and even cauliflower rice stir-fry. If I am in a hurry I just throw my frozen veggies in microwave even though it says to cook them on the stove top.

Tip # 4- Drink More Water

Water is so good for you and it helps keep you full and when you're full you're less likely to over eat.

When I get tired of plain old water I like to flavor it with MIO liquid water enhancers. I also like to drink LaCroix sparkling waters and green and black tea. All calorie free! My favorite “mocktail” recipe is a mix of BCAA’s ( Branch Chain Amino Acids, you can find at a GNC or any other health food store), LaCroix, Mio and a splash of apple cider vinegar. I throw this drink in a wine glass and I feel fancy and satisfied all on a zero calorie budget.

Tip #5 – Be Active Daily

Working out is great for the body and the soul. If you are really looking to make changes in your physique I recommend working out 3-5 days a week for around 30- 60 minutes and doing something active daily. Working out releases endorphins and is a wonderful stress reliever.

If I am to busy to do a full blown workout I typically go on a little run, even if it’s just for 10 minutes it clears my mind and it feels good to get up and get moving.

Rest and recovery days are also necessary so listen to your body and don't over do it.

Tip #6 – Stay away from fattening dressings and fillers

Swap out those cream heavy dressings for a lighter option like Bolt House Farms dressings. You can find them in the cold section by the vegetables at your local grocery store, if not head to their website to find the nearest location.

Sour cream is delicious but I've found that so is fat-free plain Greek yogurt. It has a similar texture and taste to sour cream but way less calories and fat.. Score!!

Finally, if you love cream cheese (like me) you will also love a Greek Yogurt based cream cheese. Way more protein and less fat!

I am not trying to shame healthy fats they are so good for you and are actually necessary for your body to function properly. Moderation is key and depending on what diet plan you are following you may even need to consume a lot of fat , olive oil, avocado and nuts are some of my favorite healthy fats!

Remember to stay positive and don’t give up on yourself even if you fail because everyone fails, that’s how you learn. Lasting progress takes time and each day is a fresh start and a new opportunity to work towards your goals.

Change doesn’t happen unless you make changes.

You can message me on Instagram & Twitter with any questions via @jdafnis or visit my website http://jordandafnis.weebly.com/