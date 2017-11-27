Your Life A to Z

House-Made Smoke Salmon,Smoked Salmon Dip and Nola Remoulade

Posted:
By Christopher Collins, Chef/Owner, Grassroots Kitchen & Tap

 House-Made Smoke Salmon

INGREDIENTS:
1 skin on salmon, trimmed and free of bones
2-3 tbsp kosher salt
3 linen napkins 
1 cup wood chips

1 ramiken NOLA Remoulade 

PREPARATION:
1.    Add 2-3 tbsp of kosher to smoke salmon flesh, ensuring complete coverage
2.    Wrap salted salmon in 2 linen napkins and allow to cure for 3 hours
3.    While salmon is curing preheat smoker pans to 250 degrees
4.    After salmon has cured for 3 hours add 1 cup wood chunks to the smoke box and place salmon inside smoke box then cook for 45 min
*Scraps and tails cook on bottom rack and loins go on top 2 racks
5.    Remove salmon from smoker, place on small sheet pan let cool at room temperature for 5 minutes  
6.    Finish cooling in refrigerator
7.    Once cooled, wrap in plastic and hold in refrigerator


 

Smoked Salmon Dip 

INGREDIENTS:
1/4 lb cream cheese
½  cup sour cream
2 tbs lemon juice
1 tbs sugar
1 tbs celery salt
1 tbs crystal’s hot sauce
1 tbs lemon zest
1 pinch pepper
¼  lb smoked salmon, skin & belly fat removed

Green onion, sliced
6 Wontons

PREPARATION:
1.    Mix all ingredients with the exception of smoked salmon until smooth
2.    In large mixing bowl combine smoked salmon and cream cheese mixture with hands
3.    Break-up any large pieces of salmon and mix well4.    

SERVICE:
•    Place 6 wonton chips in center of chilled small bowl
•    Use 1 scoop of salmon dip and place in center of chips
•    Garnish with sliced green onions and a lemon half


                                                                                                                                       
NOLA REMOULADE 

INGREDIENTS:
1 qt mayonnaise
3/4 cup creole mustard
3/4 cup parsley, chopped 
1/3 cup sliced green onions 
3 tbsp lemon juice 
3 tbsp sugar
1 tbsp Crystal’s hot sauce
1 tbsp café grind pepper 
1 tbsp blackened seasoning
½ tsp salt 

PREPARATION:
1.    Combine all ingredients with a wire whisk and mix until well blended
SERVICE:
•    Shelf Life 72 hours

youtube facebook twitter pinterest instagram

Contact Us

Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com
 


Your Life A to Z from 3TV