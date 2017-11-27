House-Made Smoke Salmon,Smoked Salmon Dip and Nola Remoulade

House-Made Smoke Salmon,Smoked Salmon Dip and Nola RemouladePosted:
House-Made Smoke Salmon
INGREDIENTS:
1 skin on salmon, trimmed and free of bones
2-3 tbsp kosher salt
3 linen napkins
1 cup wood chips
1 ramiken NOLA Remoulade
PREPARATION:
1. Add 2-3 tbsp of kosher to smoke salmon flesh, ensuring complete coverage
2. Wrap salted salmon in 2 linen napkins and allow to cure for 3 hours
3. While salmon is curing preheat smoker pans to 250 degrees
4. After salmon has cured for 3 hours add 1 cup wood chunks to the smoke box and place salmon inside smoke box then cook for 45 min
*Scraps and tails cook on bottom rack and loins go on top 2 racks
5. Remove salmon from smoker, place on small sheet pan let cool at room temperature for 5 minutes
6. Finish cooling in refrigerator
7. Once cooled, wrap in plastic and hold in refrigerator
Smoked Salmon Dip
INGREDIENTS:
1/4 lb cream cheese
½ cup sour cream
2 tbs lemon juice
1 tbs sugar
1 tbs celery salt
1 tbs crystal’s hot sauce
1 tbs lemon zest
1 pinch pepper
¼ lb smoked salmon, skin & belly fat removed
Green onion, sliced
6 Wontons
PREPARATION:
1. Mix all ingredients with the exception of smoked salmon until smooth
2. In large mixing bowl combine smoked salmon and cream cheese mixture with hands
3. Break-up any large pieces of salmon and mix well4.
SERVICE:
• Place 6 wonton chips in center of chilled small bowl
• Use 1 scoop of salmon dip and place in center of chips
• Garnish with sliced green onions and a lemon half
NOLA REMOULADE
INGREDIENTS:
1 qt mayonnaise
3/4 cup creole mustard
3/4 cup parsley, chopped
1/3 cup sliced green onions
3 tbsp lemon juice
3 tbsp sugar
1 tbsp Crystal’s hot sauce
1 tbsp café grind pepper
1 tbsp blackened seasoning
½ tsp salt
PREPARATION:
1. Combine all ingredients with a wire whisk and mix until well blended
SERVICE:
• Shelf Life 72 hours
