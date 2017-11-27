House-Made Smoke Salmon,Smoked Salmon Dip and Nola Remoulade

House-Made Smoke Salmon

INGREDIENTS:

1 skin on salmon, trimmed and free of bones

2-3 tbsp kosher salt

3 linen napkins

1 cup wood chips

1 ramiken NOLA Remoulade

PREPARATION:

1. Add 2-3 tbsp of kosher to smoke salmon flesh, ensuring complete coverage

2. Wrap salted salmon in 2 linen napkins and allow to cure for 3 hours

3. While salmon is curing preheat smoker pans to 250 degrees

4. After salmon has cured for 3 hours add 1 cup wood chunks to the smoke box and place salmon inside smoke box then cook for 45 min

*Scraps and tails cook on bottom rack and loins go on top 2 racks

5. Remove salmon from smoker, place on small sheet pan let cool at room temperature for 5 minutes

6. Finish cooling in refrigerator

7. Once cooled, wrap in plastic and hold in refrigerator





Smoked Salmon Dip

INGREDIENTS:

1/4 lb cream cheese

½ cup sour cream

2 tbs lemon juice

1 tbs sugar

1 tbs celery salt

1 tbs crystal’s hot sauce

1 tbs lemon zest

1 pinch pepper

¼ lb smoked salmon, skin & belly fat removed

Green onion, sliced

6 Wontons

PREPARATION:

1. Mix all ingredients with the exception of smoked salmon until smooth

2. In large mixing bowl combine smoked salmon and cream cheese mixture with hands

3. Break-up any large pieces of salmon and mix well4.

SERVICE:

• Place 6 wonton chips in center of chilled small bowl

• Use 1 scoop of salmon dip and place in center of chips

• Garnish with sliced green onions and a lemon half





NOLA REMOULADE

INGREDIENTS:

1 qt mayonnaise

3/4 cup creole mustard

3/4 cup parsley, chopped

1/3 cup sliced green onions

3 tbsp lemon juice

3 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp Crystal’s hot sauce

1 tbsp café grind pepper

1 tbsp blackened seasoning

½ tsp salt

PREPARATION:

1. Combine all ingredients with a wire whisk and mix until well blended

SERVICE:

• Shelf Life 72 hours