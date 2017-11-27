Thursday, November 23, 2017

Thursday, November 23, 2017Posted:
Chef Christopher Collins- Smoked Salmon, Smoked Salmon Dip and NOLA remoulade
To learn more about Twisted Grove Parlor and Bar, visit www.twistedgrove.com
The Toy Insider- Toys of Tomorrow, Today
To learn more visit, www.TheToyInsider.com
Alicia’s Deals- Black Friday Deals to be Thankful For
See all of Alicia’s Deals at www.dealsinaz.com or visit facebook.com/aliciasdeals and Twitter @aliciasdealsSegment
Gasser Dental
Visit www.DrGasser.com or call 623-972-8217 for more information on Gasser Dental Corp.
California Pizza Kitchen
For any other information, visit www.cpk.com
Bumkins – Baby and Toddler Clothes
For more information visit www.bumkins.com
Weight Loss Institute of Arizona
For more information about weight loss surgery visit www.WLIAZ.com or call 855.PHX.THIN. The WLIA also has two new offices open in Glendale and East Mesa.
The Joint Chiropractic
For more information, visit www.TheJoint.com
Express Flooring
For more information visit www.ExpressFlooring.com or call 1-800-EXPRESS / 602-864-3300.
Vique Rojas- Movie Reviews
For more information on Vique Rojas, send her an email at Vique.rojas@azfamily.com.
Contact Us
Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com