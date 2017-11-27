Wednesday, November 22, 2017

Dillards – Cool Weather Coats

For more, visit www.Dillards.com

Barb Fenzl- Baked Pears

Check for Barb’s Recipe in our file.

Copper Springs Hospital – Introduction to “changes” Outpatient programming at Copper Springs Hospital PAID

For more, visit www.copperspringshealth.com or call 480-565-3035

Sandra Tenuto- Holiday Card Display

For more information, visit www.sandratenuto.com

AJ’s Fine Foods- Last Minute Holiday Appetizer & How to select the perfect Wine for you Holiday Feast

For more information, visit www.ajsfinefoods.com

Intellifilm

Call 480-320-FILM (3456) or visit www.IntellifilmAZ.com to learn more.

enVoque

For more information, visit www.enVoqueMD.com or call 480-582-5045.

Jordan Dafnis- Healthy Through Thanksgiving and the Holidays

For more information find Jordan on Instagram or Twitter Via @jdafnis