Sun Devils return to Top 25 for the first time since 2009

Sun Devils return to Top 25 for the first time since 2009Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Winter Wonderfest apologizes to numerous unhappy guests
Winter Wonderfest apologizes to numerous unhappy guests
A big event claiming to be a “magical North Pole Experience” is leaving many people disappointed.More >
A big event claiming to be a “magical North Pole Experience” is leaving many people disappointed.More >
Uber driver turned 'getaway driver' in Mesa
Uber driver turned 'getaway driver' in Mesa
"As an Uber driver, you don't know who is getting in your car," Tony Bafaloukos said.More >
"As an Uber driver, you don't know who is getting in your car," Tony Bafaloukos said.More >
PD: Man dies in crash after fleeing police in Phoenix
PD: Man dies in crash after fleeing police in Phoenix
A man is dead after crashing his truck into a wall and pole while fleeing from officers in Phoenix, police said.More >
A man is dead after crashing his truck into a wall and pole while fleeing from officers in Phoenix, police said.More >
PD: Suspect arrested following deadly shooting in west Phoenix
PD: Suspect arrested following deadly shooting in west Phoenix
A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in west Phoenix on Saturday has died, police said.More >
A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in west Phoenix on Saturday has died, police said.More >
North Ridgeville teen with autism facing felony charges after Thanksgiving meltdown
North Ridgeville teen with autism facing felony charges after Thanksgiving meltdown
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >
Lisa Berner, of North Ridgeville, says her 14-year-old son who is autistic was taken into police custody on Thanksgiving day, and now faces felony charges after kicking an officer.More >
PD: Driver arrested after hitting 3 children and woman in Phoenix
PD: Driver arrested after hitting 3 children and woman in Phoenix
Three children and a woman were transported to a hospital after they were struck by a pickup truck at a Phoenix intersection Monday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
Three children and a woman were transported to a hospital after they were struck by a pickup truck at a Phoenix intersection Monday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.More >
Police investigating 2 shootings half a mile apart in Phoenix
Police investigating 2 shootings half a mile apart in Phoenix
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred half a mile apart in Phoenix late Sunday night.More >
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred half a mile apart in Phoenix late Sunday night.More >
Experts warn of dangerous virus plaguing children during flu season
Experts warn of dangerous virus plaguing children during flu season
There is no vaccine to prevent RSV infection yet, but scientists are working to develop one.More >
There is no vaccine to prevent RSV infection yet, but scientists are working to develop one.More >
Southern Avenue closed in Phoenix for freeway construction
Southern Avenue closed in Phoenix for freeway construction
The Arizona Department of Transportation will close Southern Avenue between 51st and 67th avenues starting Monday, Nov. 27.More >
The Arizona Department of Transportation will close Southern Avenue between 51st and 67th avenues starting Monday, Nov. 27.More >
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged
Britain's Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle are engaged, according to a statement from Kensington Palace.More >
Britain's Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle are engaged, according to a statement from Kensington Palace.More >
Marana police release documents for officers under investigation
Marana police release documents for officers under investigation
The Marana Police Department has released more information about an internal investigation that resulted in one officer being fired and criminally charged and three others quitting their jobs.More >
The Marana Police Department has released more information about an internal investigation that resulted in one officer being fired and criminally charged and three others quitting their jobs.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hope to start a family
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hope to start a family
In the couple's first joint interview, Markle said that "as naive as it sounds" she had no idea how intense interest would be in her relationship with the prince. She says the couple faced "a lot of mistruths" and she quickly decided not to read any press reports about them.?More >
In the couple's first joint interview, Markle said that "as naive as it sounds" she had no idea how intense interest would be in her relationship with the prince. She says the couple faced "a lot of mistruths" and she quickly decided not to read any press reports about them.?More >
Bidwill therapy dog spreads love, Cards spirit to PCH patients
Bidwill therapy dog spreads love, Cards spirit to PCH patients
He may not be the official team mascot, but Barney the therapy dog helps spread Arizona Cardinals spirit and some joy to young patients at Phoenix Children's Hospital.More >
He may not be the official team mascot, but Barney the therapy dog helps spread Arizona Cardinals spirit and some joy to young patients at Phoenix Children's Hospital.More >
RAW VIDEO: Sen. Franken talks about sexual misconduct allegations
RAW VIDEO: Sen. Franken talks about sexual misconduct allegations
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken said he doesn't remember whether he touched women inappropriately while having his picture taken with them at campaign events. [FULL STORY]More >
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken said he doesn't remember whether he touched women inappropriately while having his picture taken with them at campaign events. [FULL STORY]More >
Watch: The White House holiday decorations are here
Watch: The White House holiday decorations are here
Melania Trump unveiled this year's White House holiday decorations on Twitter. This year's theme is "Time-Honored Traditions" and it was designed by the first lady herself.More >
Melania Trump unveiled this year's White House holiday decorations on Twitter. This year's theme is "Time-Honored Traditions" and it was designed by the first lady herself.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Complaints rising about Winter Wonderfest
VIDEO: Complaints rising about Winter Wonderfest
Customers say the Winter Wonderfest in Chandler was not as advertised. (November 24, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Man dies after shooting in west Phoenix
VIDEO: Man dies after shooting in west Phoenix
A man died after he was rushed to a hospital with several gunshot wounds in west Phoenix. (November 26, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Woman jumps into Uber as police begin to pursue her in Mesa
VIDEO: Woman jumps into Uber as police begin to pursue her in Mesa
A Valley Uber driver had a scary run-in with Mesa police. It's not something he did, but what his passengers are accused of. (November 26, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Winter Wonderfest not so wonderful?
VIDEO: Winter Wonderfest not so wonderful?
It's supposed to be a North Pole experience right here in the Valley but so far some visitors are not impressed. (November 26, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Serious accident closes Phoenix intersection
VIDEO: Serious accident closes Phoenix intersection
A serious accident has closed a Phoenix intersection Monday morning.More >
VIDEO: Man dies in crash after fleeing police in Phoenix
VIDEO: Man dies in crash after fleeing police in Phoenix
A man is dead after crashing his truck into a wall and pole while fleeing from officers in Phoenix, police said.More >
A man is dead after crashing his truck into a wall and pole while fleeing from officers in Phoenix, police said.More >