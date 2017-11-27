Sun Devils return to Top 25 for the first time since 2009

Welcome to the new normal?

The Arizona State Sun Devils men's basketball team returned to the AP Top 25 for the first time since James Harden was on campus. A 6-0 start has Bobby Hurley's team ranked 20th in the country. The Sun Devils will try to go to 7-0 for the first time since 1980-81.

Meanwhile, Arizona fell out of the top 25 following three straight losses. The Wildcats return to action on Wednesday against Long Beach State.

The Sun Devils host San Francisco on Saturday.

