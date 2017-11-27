Lanes closed on Bell Road following crash

Two lanes of eastbound Bell Road will be shut down after a collision.

The vehicles collided near Bell Road and Eastham Parkway. Two people were transported to the hospital for treatment following the crash. The lanes will remain shut down during the investigation.

