PD: Driver arrested after hitting 3 children and woman in Phoenix

Police arrested the driver of the pickup truck who hit a woman and 3 children on Monday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Three children and a woman were transported to a hospital after they were struck by a pickup truck at a Phoenix intersection Monday morning, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The crash occurred just after 9:30 a.m. near Nineteenth and Campbell Avenues.

According to Phoenix fire, the patients involved in the crash were three girls and their mother.

Phoenix Police say the 36-year-old mother was transported to a local hospital along with her 6, 7 and 11-year-old daughters.

Police arrested the driver of the pickup truck a few hours after the incident occurred.

At this time, Phoenix police said that the intersection is closed in both directions.

Driver arrested after colliding with mom and three kids this morning at 19th Ave and Campbell #azfamily pic.twitter.com/Xn0J8soWvl — Mike Watkiss (@mikewatkiss3tv) November 27, 2017

The intersections of 19th Ave and Campbell are closed in all directions for a serious crash investigation. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/9EUzBh9onq — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) November 27, 2017

