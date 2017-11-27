Cold front tracking through Arizona to kick up winds, drop temps

A cold front tracking through Arizona Monday will kick up winds and drop temperatures statewide. This front is associated with a trough tracking from Northern California towards Utah.

Ahead of the system, winds from the southwest will gust at speeds of 45 to 65 mph in northern and western Arizona. This will create difficult driving conditions, areas of blowing dust in susceptible areas and high fire danger.

Wind Advisories, High Wind Warnings and Red Flag Warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service through the late morning to this evening for these areas. Breezes of 10 to 15 mph are possible this afternoon in the Valley.

Little to no rain is expected in Arizona, except for along the Arizona-Utah border through Tuesday morning. A stray sprinkle or two is possible in the Valley late Monday night and into Tuesday.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will take a tumble but will still be well warmer than normal for this time of the year. Look for a high in Phoenix today of 83 degrees, with 77 on Tuesday. The upper 70s to near 80-degree highs will continue through Friday.

Another disturbance will bring an increase in clouds Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast models indicate a stronger trough will bring legitimate rain chances back into the Valley Saturday evening through at least Sunday. Cooler temperatures and breezy winds are also expected.

