6 Phoenix post offices open Sundays for holiday shipping

Officials with the United States Postal Service are trying to get your holiday deliveries back on track.

The post office is offering special Sunday retail hours at six Phoenix-area locations to help customers get their holiday packages to their destination before Christmas.

The following locations will be open the next four Sundays before Christmas from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Phoenix Main Post Office

4949 E. Van Buren St. 85008

Phoenix Ahwatukee

11010 S. 51st St. 85044

Phoenix Daisy Mountain

44047 N. 43rd Ave. 85087

Phoenix Northeast

5021 N. 20th St. 85016

Phoenix Sierra Adobe

1902 W. Union Hills Dr. 85027

Phoenix Washington

8155 N. Black Canyon Hwy. 85021

USPS officials added their contract postal unit inside J.D's Hallmark Shop at Thunderbird Road and 43rd Avenue will also offer postage and stamps at regular USPS pricing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on those same four Sundays.

For more information on the special holiday hours, go to usps.com.

