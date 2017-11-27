Drive-by Phoenix shooting leaves 1 young man hurt, police say

Drive-by Phoenix shooting leaves 1 young man hurt, police sayPosted: Updated:
-
Uber driver turned 'getaway driver' in Mesa
"As an Uber driver, you don't know who is getting in your car," Tony Bafaloukos said.More >
Winter Wonderfest apologizes to numerous unhappy guests
A big event claiming to be a “magical North Pole Experience” is leaving many people disappointed.More >
PD: Man dies after being shot multiple times in west Phoenix
A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in west Phoenix on Saturday has died, police said.More >
Police investigating 2 shootings half a mile apart in Phoenix
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred half a mile apart in Phoenix late Sunday night.More >
Flu season is here and experts are already concerned
Last year's seasonal flu vaccine effectiveness was just 42%, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated.More >
Police identify driver in fatal Thanksgiving Day crash in Phoenix
Phoenix police have identified a driver who died after crashing his vehicle into a pole in Phoenix on Thanksgiving Day.More >
PD: Man dies in crash after fleeing police in Phoenix
A man is dead after crashing his truck into a wall and pole while fleeing from officers in Phoenix, police said.More >
Contestant from South Africa wins Miss Universe crown
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who represented South Africa, won the Miss Universe crown Sunday.More >
Arizona State fires head football coach Todd Graham
The Speaking Victory era in Tempe is over.More >
1 killed, multiple injured after Prescott Valley collision
A woman has died after a vehicle collision in Prescott Valley caused a chain reaction, leaving multiple people injured.More >
Marana police release documents for officers under investigation
The Marana Police Department has released more information about an internal investigation that resulted in one officer being fired and criminally charged and three others quitting their jobs.More >
VIDEO: Winter Wonderfest not so wonderful?
It's supposed to be a North Pole experience right here in the Valley but so far some visitors are not impressed. (November 26, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Man dies after shooting in west Phoenix
A man died after he was rushed to a hospital with several gunshot wounds in west Phoenix. (November 26, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Woman jumps into Uber as police begin to pursue her in Mesa
A Valley Uber driver had a scary run-in with Mesa police. It's not something he did, but what his passengers are accused of. (November 26, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Complaints rising about Winter Wonderfest
Customers say the Winter Wonderfest in Chandler was not as advertised. (November 24, 2017)More >
RAW VIDEO: ASU AD Ray Anderson speaks about firing Todd Graham
Arizona State University's athletic director Ray Anderson talked to reporters on Sunday about firing head coach Todd Graham. (Sunday, November 26, 2017)More >
Dirty Dining: Rodent pellets, black organic debris among health code violations
You may be tired of all the turkey and leftovers, but before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who's keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. (November 24, 2017)More >