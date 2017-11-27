Drive-by Phoenix shooting leaves 1 young man hurt, police say

A drive-by shooting left one young adult with multiple gunshot wounds in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A drive-by shooting left one young adult with multiple gunshot wounds in Phoenix, police said.

According to police, the young man was in the area of 19th Avenue and Indian School Road when two men in a dark-colored SUV opened fire.

The 17-year-old man was shot twice, once in the ankle and once in the leg, and was transported to a local hospital.

Police said he was in surgery but expect him to survive his injuries.

The suspects fled in the vehicle in an unknown direction.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

