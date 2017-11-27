Police investigating 2 shootings half a mile apart in Phoenix

Scene of the second shooting near 28th Drive and Pierce Street. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Scene of first shooting near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred half a mile apart in Phoenix late Sunday night.

The first shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street, police said.

A man was shot near a herbal store parking lot and was transported to a hospital, where he is currently in surgery.

The victim was able to identify the known suspect to police.

Police had westbound Van Buren Street restricted to one lane near 27th Avenue for the shooting investigation.

The other shooting occurred only 10 minutes later near 28th Drive and Pierce Street, just a half-mile away from the previous shooting.

Police said a 37-year-old woman was shot inside her trailer home at 10:40 p.m. The woman attempted to drive herself to the hospital but only made it a block away before collapsing outside of her vehicle.

She is currently in surgery for severe injuries. However, police do not believe the injuries are life-threatening.

The suspect in that shooting fled the scene and has not been located. Two other women were inside the home but were uninjured.

Pierce Street is closed from 27th Avenue to 28th Drive for the investigation.

Detectives have not said whether the two shootings are related and they have not released any description of potential suspects.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

Woman is shot and tries to drive herself to the hospital before collapsing here & falling into the street near 27th Ave/Van Buren #azfamily pic.twitter.com/GKPbljAjnA — Lina de Florias (@linadeflorias) November 27, 2017

