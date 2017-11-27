PD: Man dies in crash after fleeing police in Phoenix

A man is dead after crashing his truck into a wall and pole while fleeing from officers in Phoenix, police said.

According to Phoenix police Sgt. Jonathan Howard, an officer spotted the truck speeding southbound past a red light on 15th Avenue and Indian School Road around 11:00 p.m Sunday night.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the man fled. The driver then lost control of his truck, crashing into a wall and poll near 15th Avenue just south of McDowell Road.

The driver died of his injuries.

Officers later determined the suspect was involved in an earlier aggravated assault.

McDowell Road and 15th Avenue is closed for the crash investigation. Police hope to have McDowell road back open at some point soon.

15th Avenue will have restrictions for most of the morning.

