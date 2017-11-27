Police identify driver in fatal Thanksgiving Day crash in Phoenix

Phoenix police have identified a driver who died after crashing his vehicle into a pole in Phoenix on Thanksgiving Day.

Mark Murphy, 48, was traveling westbound on Camelback Road near 33rd Avenue around 3:30 p.m. when police say he may have suffered a medical event causing him to crash.

Murphy drove across all lanes of traffic, onto the sidewalk and collided into a pole. The sole occupant of the vehicle, Murphy, died at the hospital.

Based off witness statements and the car's damage, police believe the medical event was the factor in the crash.

The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

