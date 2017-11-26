Winter Wonderfest apologizes to numerous unhappy guests

A big event claiming to be a “magical North Pole Experience” is leaving many people disappointed.

The event is called the Winter Wonderfest just off of Wildhorse Pass and the I-10.

Tis the season, music, lights and fun holiday events, like the Winter Wonderfest in the south Valley. But folks say this event is not putting them in that Jolly Christmas Spirit.

"It's not at all Christmassy, it's not festive. You're not gonna get in the Christmas spirit by being there," said Jamie Beishuizen, who attended the event with her family.

She is not the only one complaining. There have been several complaints from attendees saying this isn’t the "magical Christmas" experience the event touted and say they didn't get what they paid for.

“We were looking for a wonderful light display you could walk around this neighborhood tonight and you could see much prettier lights displayed than what we saw there," said Beishuizen.

"That was our Christmas event for our family. We had our in-laws and the rest of our cousins were all there and we felt scammed," said Tom Beishuizen.

"We're gonna work to make it better," said Peter Orr, the co-founder of Winter Wonderfest AZ.

Orr admits there have been some major hiccups and some big problems.

"First time I've ever promoted an event and probably bitten off a little more than I could chew," said Orr.

He promises that they are working on improving the event to meet the expectations in the weeks remaining

"I'm really asking for a second chance. I know that's not gonna cut it with some people, but for what it's worth, I genuinely am sorry," said Orr.

While we were at Winter Wonderfest we spoke with another family.

"My daughter enjoyed it, so it was great for me, that's what's important. So she had fun, I had fun as a family, we had fun," said Jeremy Mills.

They say it was pricey and not exactly what they expected, but they did get the official seal of approval from their daughter and that’s what matters to them.

The event founders say in an effort to make things right, they are offering free admission and rides Friday, Dec. 1 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

They have also posted the following statement on their Facebook page.

