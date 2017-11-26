Special run in Tempe raises money for special armed forces

Money was raised for special forces and their families through this run. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dozens of people laced up their shoes for a run in Tempe that helps out the special armed forces.

The first ever Green Beret Association Eagle Down Memorial Run was held on Sunday morning at Kiwanis Park.

"We hope this is the first of many years. We believe this is a long-term relationship with this association, we believe in their cause," said Connor Butler, the race organizer. "We want to do more."

Butler said he was hoping for 100 runners but said more than 150 runners signed up.

It included a 10K and 5K run.

The event raised money for the Green Beret Association and celebrates the lives of the special forces members who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

