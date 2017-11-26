Firefighters put out apartment fire near west Phoenix

Firefighters put out an apartment fire Sunday evening near west Phoenix, fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 6 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the first floor of the apartment complex.

Firefighters said the fire was at a vacant unit. They were able to gain entry and put out the fire, preventing it from spreading.

No injuries were reported.

