Mixed reaction from fans over Todd Graham firing

A new coach could bring in more excitement to the program.

"We had an extremely tough schedule this year so if we get a bowl win we would end up 8-5 and I was really hoping to give him another chance," said Troy Scoma, owner of Cactus Sports.

Todd Graham was fired but some fans wanted him to stay.

Arizona State University fired their football head coach Todd Graham a day after his team beat their rival University of Arizona and now fans are reacting to the news.

ASU is bowl eligible and could reach eight wins but that wasn't enough to keep his job and not enough for some fans.

"It was time. I think it was a lot of arrogance involved, and he had a decent program and got people on track but it's time to make a move," said Ray Bastin, a Sun Devils fan. "7-5 is not that much success."

Graham had early success with the program, including going to the Pac-12 championship game. However, in 2015, the team finished with a losing record and last year finished 5-7.

But considering ASU was picked to be at or near the bottom of the Pac-12 South Division, the Sun Devils may have overachieved with this year's record.

Scoma said a head coaching change can be good for business.

"When you get a new coach there's new hope so it'll bring in excitement, a new regime. There's [sic] people that are disappointed, people that are excited," he said.

