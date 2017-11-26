PD: Man dies after shot multiple times in west Phoenix

A man found with multiple gunshot wounds in west Phoenix on Saturday has died, police said.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Bystanders did compressions on the victim before he was transported to a hospital, fire officials said.

Police said the victim was 27 years old.

No additional information was immediately available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.