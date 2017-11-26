Man rescued from tree, hospitalized in Phoenix

He was trimming a palm tree about 50 feet in the air when a palm canopy fell on him. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man was taken to the hospital after he was rescued from a tree in west Phoenix on Sunday, firefighters said.

He was trimming a palm tree about 50 feet in the air when a palm canopy fell on him near 39th Avenue and Van Buren Street around noon, according to Capt. Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department.

The man wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse when crews got to him in the tree. They used a ladder truck with a bucket to get him down and remove the fawns, Van Hook said.

He was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital where he's in extremely critical condition.

