Hiker injured on South Mountain, rescued by Phoenix fire helicopter

A hiker was airlifted off South Mountain Sunday morning after she fell and injured her leg and face. Captain Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department said the woman was hiking with her husband and son when she slipped.

Van Hook said the woman was at a high angle point of the mountain and fire crews used a helicopter to rescue her.

The woman's husband and son were not injured.

