Hiker injured on South Mountain, rescued by Phoenix fire helicopter

Hiker injured on South Mountain, rescued by Phoenix fire helicopterPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Arizona State fires head football coach Todd Graham
Arizona State fires head football coach Todd Graham
The Speaking Victory era in Tempe is over.More >
The Speaking Victory era in Tempe is over.More >
Marana police release documents for officers under investigation
Marana police release documents for officers under investigation
The Marana Police Department has released more information about an internal investigation that resulted in one officer being fired and criminally charged and three others quitting their jobs.More >
The Marana Police Department has released more information about an internal investigation that resulted in one officer being fired and criminally charged and three others quitting their jobs.More >
Police: Prostitution ring run out of senior living facility
Police: Prostitution ring run out of senior living facility
Police in Massachusetts have arrested two men they say ran a prostitution ring out of an apartment at a senior living facility.More >
Police in Massachusetts have arrested two men they say ran a prostitution ring out of an apartment at a senior living facility.More >
Man who survived Las Vegas shooting killed in hit-and-run, wife says
Man who survived Las Vegas shooting killed in hit-and-run, wife says
A man who survived the Las Vegas massacre in October died several weeks later in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.More >
A man who survived the Las Vegas massacre in October died several weeks later in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.More >
Man in critical condition after rollover accident on I-10 in Phoenix
Man in critical condition after rollover accident on I-10 in Phoenix
A man is in extremely critical condition after his vehicle rolled over Saturday night on Interstate 10 in Phoenix, fire officials said.More >
A man is in extremely critical condition after his vehicle rolled over Saturday night on Interstate 10 in Phoenix, fire officials said.More >
50 employees fired for refusing to get flu shots
50 employees fired for refusing to get flu shots
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
A health care provider in Minnesota reportedly fired 50 workers who refused to get their annual flu shots.More >
ASU fires head football coach, Todd Graham after big win
ASU fires head football coach, Todd Graham after big win
ASU fired their head football coach, Todd Graham, early Sunday morning.More >
ASU fired their head football coach, Todd Graham, early Sunday morning.More >
Funeral held for US border agent whose death not explained
Funeral held for US border agent whose death not explained
Family, friends and law enforcement officers converged on West Texas Saturday to mourn a Border Patrol agent whose death last weekend in rugged, remote area has not been explained.More >
Family, friends and law enforcement officers converged on West Texas Saturday to mourn a Border Patrol agent whose death last weekend in rugged, remote area has not been explained.More >
Dirty Dining Nov. 24: Rodent pellets, black organic debris among health code violations
Dirty Dining Nov. 24: Rodent pellets, black organic debris among health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Group of teens caught on camera stealing tips from a Phoenix coffee shop
Group of teens caught on camera stealing tips from a Phoenix coffee shop
A group of bold teens busted into Fillmore Coffee Company and stole all the tips out of a tip jar, and the entire crime was caught on camera.More >
A group of bold teens busted into Fillmore Coffee Company and stole all the tips out of a tip jar, and the entire crime was caught on camera.More >
DUI operation kicks off in Peoria area
DUI operation kicks off in Peoria area
West valley officers are patrolling tonight looking to take drunk drivers off the roads.More >
West valley officers are patrolling tonight looking to take drunk drivers off the roads.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Scottsdale sign spinner grabbing drivers' attention
Scottsdale sign spinner grabbing drivers' attention
Seen this guy? A street-corner sign spinner is really grabbing folks' attention.More >
Seen this guy? A street-corner sign spinner is really grabbing folks' attention.More >
Teens caught on camera stealing from tip jar
Teens caught on camera stealing from tip jar
Some teens were caught on camera taking money from a tip jar at a Phoenix coffee shop.More >
Some teens were caught on camera taking money from a tip jar at a Phoenix coffee shop.More >
Dirty Dining: Rodent pellets, black organic debris among health code violations
Dirty Dining: Rodent pellets, black organic debris among health code violations
You may be tired of all the turkey and leftovers, but before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who's keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. (November 24, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Police out in force for drunk drivers near Peoria
VIDEO: Police out in force for drunk drivers near Peoria
Police are out in force Saturday night, tracking down drunk drivers and taking them off Valley roads. (November 25, 2017)More >
Border patrol agent: 'He had to make the ultimate sacrifice'
Border patrol agent: 'He had to make the ultimate sacrifice'
Border patrol agent: 'He had to make the ultimate sacrifice'More >
VIDEO: ASU's head coach Todd Graham fired
VIDEO: ASU's head coach Todd Graham fired
ASU head football coach, Todd Graham was relieved of his duties on Sunday morning just hours after ASU won the Territorial Cup against U of A. Full story: http://bit.ly/2A8hLqPMore >
ASU head football coach, Todd Graham was relieved of his duties on Sunday morning just hours after ASU won the Territorial Cup against U of A. Full story: http://bit.ly/2A8hLqPMore >