ASU fires head football coach, Todd Graham after big win

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

ASU fired their head football coach, Todd Graham, early Sunday morning. This comes just hours after the Sun Devils won the Territorial Cup against University of Arizona Saturday night.

Arizona's Family sports director, Tim Ring, said Graham was dismissed and would not coach ASU in their bowl game. 

ASU has not yet released a statement. 

