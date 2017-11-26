ASU fires head football coach, Todd Graham after big winPosted: Updated:
Police: Prostitution ring run out of senior living facility
Police in Massachusetts have arrested two men they say ran a prostitution ring out of an apartment at a senior living facility.More >
Marana police release documents for officers under investigation
The Marana Police Department has released more information about an internal investigation that resulted in one officer being fired and criminally charged and three others quitting their jobs.More >
Man who survived Las Vegas shooting killed in hit-and-run, wife says
A man who survived the Las Vegas massacre in October died several weeks later in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.More >
Man in critical condition after rollover accident on I-10 in Phoenix
A man is in extremely critical condition after his vehicle rolled over Saturday night on Interstate 10 in Phoenix, fire officials said.More >
ASU fires head football coach, Todd Graham after big win
ASU fired their head football coach, Todd Graham, early Sunday morning.More >
DUI operation kicks off in Peoria area
West valley officers are patrolling tonight looking to take drunk drivers off the roads.More >
Funeral held for US border agent whose death not explained
Family, friends and law enforcement officers converged on West Texas Saturday to mourn a Border Patrol agent whose death last weekend in rugged, remote area has not been explained.More >
Dirty Dining Nov. 24: Rodent pellets, black organic debris among health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Group of teens caught on camera stealing tips from a Phoenix coffee shop
A group of bold teens busted into Fillmore Coffee Company and stole all the tips out of a tip jar, and the entire crime was caught on camera.More >
Rance Howard, actor and father of Ron Howard, dies at 89, family says
Longtime film and television actor Rance Howard, father of director Ron Howard, has died, according to a Saturday tweet from Ron Howard's verified account.More >
Arizona State fires head football coach Todd Graham
The Speaking Victory era in Tempe is over.More >
Scottsdale sign spinner grabbing drivers' attention
Seen this guy? A street-corner sign spinner is really grabbing folks' attention.More >
Dirty Dining: Rodent pellets, black organic debris among health code violations
You may be tired of all the turkey and leftovers, but before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who's keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. (November 24, 2017)More >
Teens caught on camera stealing from tip jar
Some teens were caught on camera taking money from a tip jar at a Phoenix coffee shop.More >
VIDEO: Police out in force for drunk drivers near Peoria
Police are out in force Saturday night, tracking down drunk drivers and taking them off Valley roads. (November 25, 2017)More >
Border patrol agent: 'He had to make the ultimate sacrifice'
Border patrol agent: 'He had to make the ultimate sacrifice'
SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: 2 men rob Pants Shack in west Phoenix
Police are searching for two men who robbed a Pants Shack in Phoenix, shoving a female employee as they made their escape. Full story @ https://goo.gl/KiBc4h. (Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017)More >
