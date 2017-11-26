Near record heat for one more day across Arizona

Near record temperatures are in the forecast again across Arizona before a storm system brings cooler and windy weather for the start of the new work week.

High pressure dominating the region will result in afternoon highs 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year Sunday afternoon. The forecast high for Phoenix is 88, with the current daytime high temperature record for the day of 88 degrees set in 1950.

Besides some high clouds in Northern Arizona, skies should be generally sunny for the Valley.

By Monday a trough from the Pacific will drag a relatively dry cold front through Arizona. Ahead of the cold front, strong southwesterly winds will kick up in the high country. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Northern Arizona from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Sustained winds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts between 45 and 55 mph are possible, making driving difficult and producing some blowing dust in susceptible areas.

Behind the mentioned cold front, a much cooler air mass will drop daytime highs by Tuesday. Despite that, temperatures will remain several degrees above normal. In Metro Phoenix, highs will be in the mid 80s Monday and the upper 70s Tuesday.

A few sprinkles from this system can't be ruled out Monday night through Tuesday morning in the Valley, with a few showers possible north of I-40 in the high country.

Another disturbance will brush Northern Arizona Wednesday and Thursday, increasing clouds. Valley highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees those days.

By Friday night and into Saturday, a stronger and wetter low pressure system will bring rain chances to the Valley and high country, with Metro Phoenix daytime highs dipping to the mid 70s Saturday.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.