Police: Prostitution ring run out of senior living facility
Police in Massachusetts have arrested two men they say ran a prostitution ring out of an apartment at a senior living facility.
Marana police release documents for officers under investigation
The Marana Police Department has released more information about an internal investigation that resulted in one officer being fired and criminally charged and three others quitting their jobs.
Man in critical condition after rollover accident on I-10 in Phoenix
A man is in extremely critical condition after his vehicle rolled over Saturday night on Interstate 10 in Phoenix, fire officials said.
DUI operation kicks off in Peoria area
West valley officers are patrolling tonight looking to take drunk drivers off the roads.
Interpol: 40 human traffickers arrested, 236 children saved
In a statement, Interpol said the suspects are accused of forcing victims "to engage in activities ranging from begging to prostitution, with little to no regard for working conditions or human life."
10-year-old killed in rollover crash on I-40 west of Flagstaff
Eastbound Interstate 40 partially reopened between Williams and Flagstaff after a fatal crash involving a semi, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Dirty Dining Nov. 24: Rodent pellets, black organic debris among health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."
Couple forced to leave wedding reception early get a do-over
A New Jersey couple who had to leave their wedding reception early when the bride suffered an allergic reaction is about to get a free do-over.
Rance Howard, actor and father of Ron Howard, dies at 89, family says
Longtime film and television actor Rance Howard, father of director Ron Howard, has died, according to a Saturday tweet from Ron Howard's verified account.
Superstar sign spinner: 'I have a performer's personality'
They say that if you love what you do, you'll never work a day in your life. That can be said for a Scottsdale sign spinner. AZ Family's Olivia Fierro meets up with the star of the intersection at Scottsdale Rd. and Shea Blvd.
Friends remember teen killed in crash just before Thanksgiving
We're learning more about a Valley teen killed in a crash near 67th Ave and Jomax just days before Thanksgiving.
VIDEO: Person killed in suspected hit and run crash in Phoenix
A Phoenix crash involving a pedestrian turned deadly early Thursday morning.
Scottsdale sign spinner grabbing drivers' attention
Seen this guy? A street-corner sign spinner is really grabbing folks' attention.
VIDEO: Grandmother Pays it Forward to Vice Principal in Scottsdale
A grandmother Pays it Forward to a vice principal in Scottsdale who is making a difference in students' lives. (November 24, 2017)
Teens caught on camera stealing from tip jar
Some teens were caught on camera taking money from a tip jar at a Phoenix coffee shop.
Community helps Phoenix woman back into her house
The holidays are about helping others and reaching out to people in need, but a Valley man believes in 'paying it forward' all year round. (November 24, 2017)
Big win for ASU as Sun Devils beat the WIldcats
Sun Devil fans are celebrating after ASU's big win over U of A.
