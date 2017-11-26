Man in critical condition after rollover accident on I-10 in Phoenix

A man is in extremely critical condition after his vehicle rolled over Saturday night on the Interstate 10 in Phoenix, fire officials said.

The accident was reported on the I-10 freeway just east of 35th Avenue, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

The man's vehicle rolled over multiple times. No other vehicles or people were involved, fire officials said.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will conduct an investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 WB at 35th Ave. #phxtraffic https://t.co/Xe0HepQ66T — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 26, 2017

I-10 WB at 35th Ave: The HOV lane is blocked by a crash. #phxtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 26, 2017

