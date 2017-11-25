ASU fans celebrate Territorial Cup win over U of A

Arizona State University fans win bragging rights for the year.

The football team beat University of Arizona 42-30 Saturday evening, sending the Wildcats back Tucson without the Territorial Cup trophy.

Loyalty runs deep in some Valley families.

Brian Buck is an ASU graduate and his kids are going to ASU. They all attended today’s game.

“We really stunk it up the first half and I was really worried,” said Buck. “But then in the second half, we turned on the defense, the offense went wild, and we had great passes and great touchdown passes and that was a really exciting way to end it.”

Kristine Kassel graduated from ASU and Jon Dolgaard from the U of A. They just celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary.

“Honestly, I never wanted to date a Wildcat, but the moment I met him, it immediately worked out and it was so worth the wait and rivalry or not… I love him,” said Kassel.

Meanwhile, Wildcat fan Mike Garcia explained whether you're family or strangers, this rivalry game is always fun.

“There's a mutual respect, friendly banter. You get talked at and you talk back. It's friendly. It's cool,” he said.

