DUI operation kicks off in Peoria area

West Valley officers are patrolling tonight looking to take drunk drivers off the roads.

The Thanksgiving DUI Task Force is staged at the Peoria Police Department headquarters where DUI suspects will be processed once arrested.

Up to 50 officers from a number of west Valley agencies participate in the operation paid for by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Last year the task force made 39 arrests and about 300 traffic stops.

The operation kicked off 7 p.m. on Saturday and will run through 4 a.m. on Sunday.

