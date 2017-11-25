Shoppers can buy local, support a cause at Phoenix boutique

Small Business Saturday encourages holiday shoppers to buy local to support mom and pop stores and restaurants, but a Valley cafe and boutique does even more with your dollars.

Beneficial Beans is a pop up in downtown Phoenix near 11th and Washington streets.

The space hosts items from more than a dozen local businesses and artists that use proceeds from purchases to support causes, including efforts to stop human trafficking and campaigns for autism awareness.

Beneficial Beans will be in the brick-and-mortar location through February.

