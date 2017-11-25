ASU storms back to beat Arizona 42-30 & reclaim the Territorial Cup

Way to go Devils!

ASU stormed back to beat Arizona 42-30 & reclaim the Territorial Cup.

Demario Richard ran for 165 yards and two touchdowns, Manny Wilkins threw for three more scores, and Arizona State may have saved coach Todd Graham's job with a 42-30 victory over rival Arizona on Saturday.

Arizona State (7-5, 6-3 Pac-12) came out flat in a game that could determine Graham's future in the desert, unable to stop the Wildcats and trailing by 10 at halftime.

Once Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate went out with a left shoulder injury, Arizona State roared back in the second half to take back the Territorial Cup. The Sun Devils turned a blocked punt and an interception into two quick scores to snatch the lead, and Richard made it 35-24 with a 6-yard TD run.

Tate threw for 132 yards and scored on a 1-yard run in the first half, but was injured on a Hail Mary the last play. He was replaced by Brandon Dawkins, returned for one series and sat out the rest of the game.

Arizona (7-5, 5-4 Pac-12) appeared to be done without their star quarterback, but Dawkins broke off a 50-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter to cut Arizona State's lead to 35-30.

Arizona's Shun Brown had a 74-yard punt return touchdown called back on a block in the back penalty, and Wilkins followed with his second touchdown pass to N'Keal Harry, a 9-yarder that put the Sun Devils up 42-30.

Wilkins threw for 163 yards on 11-of-17 passing.

Arizona won last year's game by ditching its usual no-huddle offense, running away from the Sun Devils for a school-record 511 yards rushing and 56-35 victory.

The Wildcats went back to the no-huddle for this year's game. It made little difference. The Sun Devils couldn't stop that, either.

Arizona marched against Arizona State's defense without much resistance, gaining 251 yards while building a 24-14 halftime lead.

Tate's only incompletion of the half -- on 11 attempts -- came on the Hail Mary and the Wildcats scored three touchdowns on the ground: Zach Green from 15 yards, Tate a 1-yarder and J.J. Taylor 15 yards late in the half.

Arizona State's fortunes changed quickly in the second half.

Arizona went three and out in its first series, Curtis Hodges blocked the punt and Richard scored on a 1-yard run to cut Arizona's lead to 24-21.

Dawkins threw an interception on Arizona's next possession and Harry pulled down a spectacular 5-yard TD pass from Wilkins.

Once on the verge of being blown out, the Sun Devils suddenly had a 28-24 lead.

Arizona State closed out the comeback victory with a goal-line stand with 2 minutes left and Richard broke off a 63-yard run the next play.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona was great with Tate, but struggled once he went out.

Arizona State rallied after an uninspired first half to perhaps give Graham a bit of job security.

UP NEXT

Arizona will play in a bowl game, though not as big of one had it beaten Arizona State.

Arizona State is headed to a bowl game.

