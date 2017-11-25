Local ballet company provides low-cost performances of Nutcracker

'Tis the season to go see the Nutcracker, right? However, tickets to a ballet can be expensive.

But one local group is working to make sure price won't be the reason someone can't see a ballet this holiday.

The group "backers of ballet" is dedicated to bringing a low-cost alternative for experiencing fine ballet to the north Valley.

This past year, the group's three performances were attended by more than 2,000 people.

These public performances provide an affordable, easily accessible Nutcracker production to the local communities. Last year's blended ballet with the "Season of Sharing" and helped the Marine Corps to bring over 800 toys to Arizona children. A special morning performance served 1,200 students and teachers.

"backers of ballet" is committed to providing young dancers an opportunity to learn and perform with professionals. These experiences inspire young artists and teach them the value of hard work.

The performances will take place at Horizon High School (5601 East Greenway Rd.)

Public performances are Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 p.m. (There's also a special daytime performance for students and teachers to attend.)

For more information please call (602) 485-5000 or visit www.backerballet.com.

Admission to the ballet is just $5 plus a “new,” unwrapped toy which will go to military families in Arizona.

