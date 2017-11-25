Buckeye Union High school ROTC program conducting fundraiser

The students who participate in a local high school Air Force Reserve Officer Training course are looking for community support to raise money for their program.

The Buckeye Union high School AFROTC is in the middle of a fundraising effort to cover the extra cost necessary to run a high school program. Donations will be used for upgraded equipment, travel costs and uniforms.

CMSgt (retired) Don Staflin, AFJROTC Aerospace Science Instructor at Buckeye Union High School says the program is all about character building for young men and women.

"Although classroom instruction is important part of our program, it's what we do outside of the classroom that truly provides those opportunities to challenge the cadets. And it's the effects of those challenges that bring the greatest reward and long lasting memories preparing our youth for life after high school," said Staflin.

"These opportunities require funding outside of what the school can provide," says Staflin. "Since Buckeye is a small town, any opportunities outside private donations are few and far apart, we rely heavily on local community and private donations such as this."

If you would like to make a donation, click here for a link to the Buckeye Union high School AFROTC fundraiser.

