Lina's mom's Turkey Pot Pie

"This is what I do with my Thanksgiving leftovers," Mama Zee said. "It is [tradition] now. Everyone loves it so I have to do it."

"This is how she sneaks in veggies," Lina added.

Ingredients

Leftover turkey

1 package frozen mixed vegetables

1 whole onion

1 whole bell peppers

2 celery stalks

4 cups white sauce (Mama Zee uses chicken stock in hers.)

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Italian herb seasoning to taste

Poultry seasoning to taste

Directions

Mix meat, vegetables, white sauce and simmer for 30 minutes

Pour ingredients into pie shell. Cover with top crust.

Bake at 350 degrees until brown.

