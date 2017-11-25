Search on for Fiesta Bowl Parade's new Half-Pint Judges

This year's Fiesta Bowl Parade will be on Dec. 30. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Last year's Half-Pint Judges with Daisy and our April Warnecke and Gina Maravilla. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Arizona Milk Producers is looking for the third-, fourth- and fifth-graders who will be the Half-Pint Judges at this year's Fiesta Bowl Parade.

"I felt like the president," former HPJ Henry Payan-Noriega said Saturday morning during an interview at the Phoenix Children's Museum.

Stephanie Adames from Arizona Milk Producers, a nonprofit organization that works on behalf of Arizona's dairy farmers, says the contest has been open since Nov. 1 and the deadline is coming up fast.

"We only have until Dec. 1 to receive entries," she explained.

Hopefuls can enter the contest on www.arizonamilk.org.

"All you have to do is upload a video and tell us what your favorite dairy product is and why," Adames said.

Videos should be a minute or less.

If you cannot submit your video online, contact sadames@azmilk.org.

Four judges will be selected, and not only will they judge the floats that make up the 2017 Fiesta Bowl Parade, they'll also have front-row seats for the big event on Dec. 30.

[COUNTDOWN: 47th Annual National Bank of Arizona Fiesta Bowl Parade]

[WATCH: Shane Doan named Fiesta Bowl Parade Grand Marshal]

The Half-Pints will be treated to a breakfast and given the chance to talk about their favorite floats on 3TV. All four 2016 judges agreed that that was one of their favorite things about their Fiesta Bowl Parade experience.

[WATCH: Fiesta Bowl balloon testing]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.