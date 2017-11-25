Yuma police: Shot fired, man hurt in encounter with officers

Yuma police say a man was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries after a shot was fired during an encounter with police.

A Police Department news release says one shot was fired when two officers responding to a domestic violence call at a residence encountered a 51-year-old armed man Friday night.

The news release doesn't specify whether a police officer fired the shot or provide information on the man's injuries and condition or identity, and a Police Department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

The release says no officers were injured and that the department is investigating the shooting.

It also says the department wants anyone with information about the case to contact police.

