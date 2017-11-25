Yuma police: Shot fired, man hurt in encounter with officers

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
(Source: Yuma Police Department) (Source: Yuma Police Department)
YUMA, AZ (AP) -

Yuma police say a man was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries after a shot was fired during an encounter with police.

A Police Department news release says one shot was fired when two officers responding to a domestic violence call at a residence encountered a 51-year-old armed man Friday night.

[RELATED: Yuma PD: Man shot after pointing weapon at an officer]

The news release doesn't specify whether a police officer fired the shot or provide information on the man's injuries and condition or identity, and a Police Department spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

The release says no officers were injured and that the department is investigating the shooting.

[SLIDESHOW: 2017 Officer involved shootings]

It also says the department wants anyone with information about the case to contact police.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.