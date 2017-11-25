Silent Witness releases surveillance video of Pants Shack robbery

Police are looking for two men who robbed a Phoenix clothing store.

According to Silent Witness, two men walked into the Pants Shack just west of 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street, “loaded up on clothes” and left.

“When an employee tries to stop them, one of the suspects pushes her out of the way,” Sgt. Jamie Rothschild explained.

This happened shortly at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Silent Witness released surveillance video of the suspects from the store Saturday.

“The video shows them running through the parking lot with the clothes before they get in a pickup truck,” Rothschild said.

The suspects were seen driving away from the store in a red Chevy Silverado. They got away with "a large amount of jeans and shirts," according to Silent Witness.

Both suspects are Hispanic males, about 5 feet 8 tall.

One of the men weigh about 250 pounds and was wearing a black Polo-style shirt, tan shorts, black shoes and a red Cardinals baseball hat.

The other man weighs about 160 pounds and was wearing a dark gray shirt, black pants, white shoes, a white belt and a black hat.

If you know either of these men or where they might be, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) You could be eligible for a cash reward.

