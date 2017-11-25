Group of teens caught on camera stealing tips from a Phoenix coffee shop

A group of bold teens busted into Fillmore Coffee Company and stole all the tips out of a tip jar, and the entire crime was caught on camera.

Shawn Berry is the guy who lost all those tips. He works as a barista at the shop in downtown Phoenix and has been in the coffee business for about seven years.

But stealing his tips? This was a first.

Last Friday night, a group of teens took advantage of the coffee shop, while they were hosting a poetry night. Customers alerted Berry to the theft, but the kids were out the door before anyone could step in.

“There's got to be some type of a group mentality to it,” says Berry. “If you're one person stealing tips you're probably more hesitant about it, but if you've got a group of eight or nine people.”

But these kids were anything but hesitant. Berry thinks they took less than $10, but he says it's more about what those tips represent.

"It's a sign of respect from the customers,” says Berry. “And kind of tip their hat off to us in a way for the good service.” Those tips are something Berry depends on during the holidays.

There is a silver lining: customers in the shop that night made sure to refill the tip jar with more money than the kids stole. The shop owner doesn’t want to find the kids and press charges, but just get the word out so that they have a chance to apologize and learn from this mistake.

