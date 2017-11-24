1.6 million lights illuminate downtown Glendale for 'Glendale Glitters'

The lights were illuminated Friday night at the 24th annual Glendale Glitters.

Arizona's Family's ownGina Maravilla, was master of ceremonies. It's a family tradition that, for many kicks off the holiday season.

"Having my grandbabies here, I mean, that makes it special and everything," said Helen Perez. "Look at them, you can't help but to see these two beautiful girls here waiting for the lights to come on."

And it takes a lot of hard-working people to set up the 1.6 million lights.

"My husband is the one that helped put this project together," Perez said. "He works for the Christmas light decorators and that's what he does for a living and we love it we love his job 19

"It's just so magical, it's a family tradition for so many people," said Kim Larson with Glendale Glitters.

Larson said this year, the theme is Hometown Holiday.

"We have the Glendale police officer of the year, he's our special guest, so he's going to help mayor and city council flip the switch for the 1.6 million lights," Larson said.

This also happens to be the biggest free light display in the state.

"They come back year after year, they came as kids, now they're bringing their children, so it's generational," Larson said.

