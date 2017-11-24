1.6 million lights illuminate downtown Glendale for 'Glendale Glitters'Posted: Updated:
Marana police release documents for officers under investigation
The Marana Police Department has released more information about an internal investigation that resulted in one officer being fired and criminally charged and three others quitting their jobs.More >
Naked, drunk man wrecks car while having sex, infant in backseat unharmed
A man crashed a vehicle into a tree south of Tacoma, Washington, while naked, drunk and engaged in sexual intercourse with a female passenger, authorities said.More >
10-year-old killed in rollover crash on I-40 west of Flagstaff
Eastbound Interstate 40 partially reopened between Williams and Flagstaff after a fatal crash involving a semi, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.More >
Police: Woman killed grandfather by stabbing him 41 times
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in the death of her 80-year-old grandfather, who police say she stabbed over 40 times in the home they shared.More >
Maricopa Mugs: November Arrest Photos Volume 4
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Scottsdale PD: Pedestrian struck and killed by Uber driver
A Scottsdale intersection is closed after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Thursday morning.More >
Deputies: Man charged with domestic violence, DUI after woman cut with knife, forced to eat food off car floor
Officials with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested and charged on Thursday after a domestic incident.More >
Dirty Dining Nov. 24: Rodent pellets, black organic debris among health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Not your grandpa's game anymore! Pickleball sees popularity skyrocket
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America. It used to be a popular alternative to tennis and other racquet sports as players age, but now younger fans are getting in on the game, which has only become an official sport in the past decade.More >
UPDATE
Police ID victim of deadly hit-and-run wreck in Phoenix
A serious crash involving a pedestrian closed 36th Street between Thomas Road and Oak Street in Phoenix early Thursday morning.More >
Police: Suspect in custody after stabbing 3 people in Phoenix
One man is in custody after he supposedly stabbed three people in Phoenix early Friday morning, according to police.More >
Lindsey Reiser is a Scottsdale native and an award-winning multimedia journalist.
Click to learn more about Lindsey
Lindsey returned to the Valley in 2010 after covering border and immigration issues in El Paso, TX. While in El Paso she investigated public corruption, uncovered poor business practices, and routinely reported on the violence across the border.
Lindsey feels honored to have several awards under her belt, including a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award, Hearst Journalist Award, and several National Broadcast Education Association Awards.
Lindsey is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and she currently serves as a mentor to journalism students. She studied for a semester in Alicante, Spain and also earned a degree in Spanish at ASU.
She is proud to serve as a member of United Blood Services’ Community Leadership Council, a volunteer advisory board for the UBS of Arizona.
Phoenix man encouraging others to Pay it Forward to neighbors in need
Justin Kingin doesn't live in the best of neighborhoods and doesn't make a lot of money, but that's not stopping this Phoenix dad from making a difference in his community.More >
3 On Your Side
Are remote workers happier?
It’s Monday morning, but you’re still in your pajamas. It’s okay, though, you’re working from home. All the coffee, none of the commute.More >
1.6 million lights illuminate downtown Glendale for 'Glendale Glitters'
The lights were illuminated Friday night at the 24th annual Glendale Glitters.More >
Dirty Dining Nov. 24: Rodent pellets, black organic debris among health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
VIDEO: Pickleball is growing in popularity
The sport of Pickleball has been growing exponentially in the last few years.More >
VIDEO: 10-year-old dies in rollover crash west of Flagstaff
A 10-year-old was killed in a rollover on I-40 west of Flagstaff Friday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2zBrKphMore >
VIDEO: Pedestrian hit and killed in Scottsdale
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car early Thursday morning in Scottsdale. Full story: http://bit.ly/2BfRTHrMore >
VIDEO: Officer, suspect injured during suspect search
An officer and suspect were injured during a search after an attempted burglary in Mesa.More >
VIDEO: Three people stabbed in Phoenix
Three people were stabbed in Phoenix early Friday morning, according to police.More >
VIDEO: Person killed in suspected hit and run crash in Phoenix
A Phoenix crash involving a pedestrian turned deadly early Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2hWQgcUMore >
