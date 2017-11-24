1.6 million lights illuminate downtown Glendale for 'Glendale Glitters'

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The lights were illuminated Friday night at the 24th annual Glendale Glitters.

Arizona's Family's ownGina Maravilla, was master of ceremonies. It's a family tradition that, for many kicks off the holiday season. 

"Having my grandbabies here, I mean, that makes it special and everything," said Helen Perez. "Look at them, you can't help but to see these two beautiful girls here waiting for the lights to come on."

And it takes a lot of hard-working people to set up the 1.6 million lights.

"My husband is the one that helped put this project together," Perez said. "He works for the Christmas light decorators and that's what he does for a living and we love it we love his job 19

"It's just so magical, it's a family tradition for so many people," said Kim Larson with Glendale Glitters.

Larson said this year, the theme is Hometown Holiday. 

"We have the Glendale police officer of the year, he's our special guest, so he's going to help mayor and city council flip the switch for the 1.6 million lights," Larson said.

This also happens to be the biggest free light display in the state.

"They come back year after year, they came as kids, now they're bringing their children, so it's generational," Larson said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Lindsey ReiserLindsey Reiser is a Scottsdale native and an award-winning multimedia journalist.

Click to learn more about Lindsey

Lindsey Reiser

Lindsey returned to the Valley in 2010 after covering border and immigration issues in El Paso, TX. While in El Paso she investigated public corruption, uncovered poor business practices, and routinely reported on the violence across the border.

Lindsey feels honored to have several awards under her belt, including a Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Award, Hearst Journalist Award, and several National Broadcast Education Association Awards.

Lindsey is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and she currently serves as a mentor to journalism students. She studied for a semester in Alicante, Spain and also earned a degree in Spanish at ASU.

She is proud to serve as a member of United Blood Services’ Community Leadership Council, a volunteer advisory board for the UBS of Arizona.

Hide bio