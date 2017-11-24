ASU fans keep watch over 'A' Mountain before Saturday's Territorial Cup

It's a once-a-year battle over bragging rights, but the rivalry between ASU and U of A lives strong all year.

The Territorial Cup will be played Saturday afternoon in Tempe. It brings with it the threat of another 'tradition,’ the possible re-painting of the 'A' on A Mountain.

It's not a long hike to the top of a mountain, but it is a symbolic one.

"Forks up, all the way," said ASU alum Brian Ary.

Generations of ASU students and fans have made this journey to keep watch over the giant letter ‘A’ in the days before the big game, protecting it from vandals looking to paint over it.

"I've seen them camp up there, yes. They have a tent, food, they have water,” said ASU fan Richard Mayer

As of sunset on Friday night, the ‘A’ was still gold. But students can't let their guard down.

In 2014 Wildcats’ fans snuck past the Sun Devils, painting the 'A' red and blue nearly three weeks before the big game.

"Every once in a while they'll slip up, but right now we're definitely on guard," said Ary.

With no one was setting up camp yet, Friday it was a collective guardianship among hikers.

ASU fans and alums making sure the mountain stays the way it is for Saturdays Duel in the Desert.

“I think it'll be a close game. I think it'll be another exciting one,” said ASU fan Shawn Martin.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.