FBI searches for two men suspected in credit union robbery

The FBI is asking for the public's help tracking down two men suspected of robbing a Desert Schools Federal Credit Union.

The robbery took place around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the location at 406. E. Thunderbird Road in Phoenix.

Authorities say the suspects threatened bank employees and customers with handguns and demanded money from bank employees.

Police say at least one shot was fired during the incident.

No employees or customers were hurt.

The suspects are described as two white and/or Hispanic males, 20-30 years old. Both men are 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall and of average build. The suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts and bandanas.

The suspects took off with an undisclosed amount of money. Officials say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact the FBI at 623-466-1999, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377), or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

