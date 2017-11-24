Friends remember teen killed in crash just before Thanksgiving

Friends remember teen killed in crash just before ThanksgivingPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
When will it snow in Arizona?
When will it snow in Arizona?
Our above average summer and warmer than normal Fall are now beginning to trickle into our not so cold winter.More >
Our above average summer and warmer than normal Fall are now beginning to trickle into our not so cold winter.More >
Cardinals running back David Johnson not returning this season
Cardinals running back David Johnson not returning this season
Cardinals running back, David Johnson will not be returning this season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.More >
Cardinals running back, David Johnson will not be returning this season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.More >
Snowbirds have the right idea, Phoenix ranks 8th-best city to retire
Snowbirds have the right idea, Phoenix ranks 8th-best city to retire
Phoenix came in as the 8th best city to retire, according to a recent research study.More >
Phoenix came in as the 8th best city to retire, according to a recent research study.More >
When, where to go Black Friday shopping around the Phoenix area
When, where to go Black Friday shopping around the Phoenix area
Black Friday is just around the corner and that means stores, malls and outlets are unveiling their plans for the most critical days of the holiday shopping season.More >
Black Friday is just around the corner and that means stores, malls and outlets are unveiling their plans for the most critical days of the holiday shopping season.More >
PD: K9 bites Mesa officer, burglary suspect
PD: K9 bites Mesa officer, burglary suspect
An officer was injured while performing a suspect search stemming from a burglary call in Mesa, said Nikolas Rasheta with the Mesa Police Department.More >
An officer was injured while performing a suspect search stemming from a burglary call in Mesa, said Nikolas Rasheta with the Mesa Police Department.More >
PD: Shoplifting suspect who drove car into Phoenix swimming pool on the loose
PD: Shoplifting suspect who drove car into Phoenix swimming pool on the loose
Police are searching for the man who drove a car -- with a woman and toddler in the back seat -- through a block wall and into a swimming pool.More >
Police are searching for the man who drove a car -- with a woman and toddler in the back seat -- through a block wall and into a swimming pool.More >
Featured VideoMore>>
-
Phoenix man encouraging others to Pay it Forward to neighbors in need
Phoenix man encouraging others to Pay it Forward to neighbors in need
Justin Kingin doesn't live in the best of neighborhoods and doesn't make a lot of money, but that's not stopping this Phoenix dad from making a difference in his community.More >
Justin Kingin doesn't live in the best of neighborhoods and doesn't make a lot of money, but that's not stopping this Phoenix dad from making a difference in his community.More >
3 On Your Side
Are remote workers happier?
Are remote workers happier?
It’s Monday morning, but you’re still in your pajamas. It’s okay, though, you’re working from home. All the coffee, none of the commute.More >
It’s Monday morning, but you’re still in your pajamas. It’s okay, though, you’re working from home. All the coffee, none of the commute.More >
1.6 million lights illuminate downtown Glendale for 'Glendale Glitters'
1.6 million lights illuminate downtown Glendale for 'Glendale Glitters'
The lights were illuminated Friday night at the 24th annual Glendale Glitters.More >
The lights were illuminated Friday night at the 24th annual Glendale Glitters.More >
Dirty Dining Nov. 24: Rodent pellets, black organic debris among health code violations
Dirty Dining Nov. 24: Rodent pellets, black organic debris among health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Pickleball is growing in popularity
VIDEO: Pickleball is growing in popularity
The sport of Pickleball has been growing exponentially in the last few years.More >
The sport of Pickleball has been growing exponentially in the last few years.More >
VIDEO: 10-year-old dies in rollover crash west of Flagstaff
VIDEO: 10-year-old dies in rollover crash west of Flagstaff
A 10-year-old was killed in a rollover on I-40 west of Flagstaff Friday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2zBrKphMore >
A 10-year-old was killed in a rollover on I-40 west of Flagstaff Friday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2zBrKphMore >
VIDEO: Pedestrian hit and killed in Scottsdale
VIDEO: Pedestrian hit and killed in Scottsdale
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car early Thursday morning in Scottsdale. Full story: http://bit.ly/2BfRTHrMore >
A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car early Thursday morning in Scottsdale. Full story: http://bit.ly/2BfRTHrMore >
VIDEO: Officer, suspect injured during suspect search
VIDEO: Officer, suspect injured during suspect search
An officer and suspect were injured during a search after an attempted burglary in Mesa.More >
An officer and suspect were injured during a search after an attempted burglary in Mesa.More >
VIDEO: Three people stabbed in Phoenix
VIDEO: Three people stabbed in Phoenix
Three people were stabbed in Phoenix early Friday morning, according to police.More >
Three people were stabbed in Phoenix early Friday morning, according to police.More >
VIDEO: Person killed in suspected hit and run crash in Phoenix
VIDEO: Person killed in suspected hit and run crash in Phoenix
A Phoenix crash involving a pedestrian turned deadly early Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2hWQgcUMore >
A Phoenix crash involving a pedestrian turned deadly early Thursday morning. Full story: http://bit.ly/2hWQgcUMore >