Friends remember teen killed in crash just before Thanksgiving

We're learning more about a Valley teen killed in a crash near 67th Ave and Jomax just days before Thanksgiving.

Eighteen-year-old Arianna Hinostrosa's friends have created a GoFundMe account to help her family pay for funeral arrangements.

According to friends, the 17-year-old boy behind the wheel was Hinostrosa's boyfriend and had just picked her up from work.

They tell us he's heartbroken and still in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

Phoenix police said Hinostrosa was not wearing a seatbelt.

Ashleigh Leyva said Hinostrosa was in love, working on her GED, had an interest in photography, and wanted to go to college and study journalism.

"She just loved life and everything about it and didn’t really take time to focus on the negatives," explained Leyva.

"Thanksgiving was her favorite time of year. She loved all the colors and all the food," she added. "Yeah, we all miss her. It was rough, a rough couple of days."

